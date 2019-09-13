UrduPoint.com
Suhail Pasha Elected Chairman Pakistan Textile Exporters Association

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 04:05 PM

Suhail Pasha elected Chairman Pakistan Textile Exporters Association

Noted Industrialist Suhail Pasha elected second time unopposed Chairman Pakistan Textile Exporters Association PTEA)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019) -:Noted Industrialist Suhail Pasha elected second time unopposed Chairman Pakistan Textile Exporters Association PTEA).

Faisal Nisar has been elected as Senior Vice-Chairman and Haris Yousaf Vice-Chairman while 12 members of executive council have already been elected unopposed for two years.

The formal announcement of results will be made in annual general council meeting of PTEA on September 28.

The newly elected body will assume offices from October 1st, said PTEA member Shafiq Javed here Friday.

