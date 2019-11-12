Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) earns Rs 5.3 bln through fast track gas connection policy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has earned about Rs 5.3 billion through fast track gas connection policy.

"SNGPL has received Rs 5.3 billion so far on account of urgent fee.

This amount is treated as "Operating Income" of SNGPL and is utilized in accounting for the tariff of gas for consumers and in this way the benefit goes to consumers at large," said the ministry of petroleum division in a written reply to the National Assembly.

The fast track gas connection policy was approved by OGRA in February, 2014, and under the scheme, the potential consumer desirous of a Fast Track, has to payRs. 25,000 as urgent fee.

Fast Track Scheme does not violate the rights of applicants under normal merit system. Normal merit and Fast Track connections have a separate quota which is in the ratio of 90:10 respectively.