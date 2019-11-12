UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Earns Rs 5.3 Bln Through Fast Track Gas Connection Policy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 04:00 PM

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) earns Rs 5.3 bln through fast track gas connection policy

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has earned about Rs 5.3 billion through fast track gas connection policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has earned about Rs 5.3 billion through fast track gas connection policy.

"SNGPL has received Rs 5.3 billion so far on account of urgent fee.

This amount is treated as "Operating Income" of SNGPL and is utilized in accounting for the tariff of gas for consumers and in this way the benefit goes to consumers at large," said the ministry of petroleum division in a written reply to the National Assembly.

The fast track gas connection policy was approved by OGRA in February, 2014, and under the scheme, the potential consumer desirous of a Fast Track, has to payRs. 25,000 as urgent fee.

Fast Track Scheme does not violate the rights of applicants under normal merit system. Normal merit and Fast Track connections have a separate quota which is in the ratio of 90:10 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Assembly February Gas National University Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Merit Packaging Limited Billion SNGPL

Recent Stories

FPCCI election commission upheld delisting HCCI no ..

5 seconds ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan ina ..

6 seconds ago

UK Labour suffers 'major cyber attack' ahead of el ..

8 seconds ago

Ehsaas Program begins to adopt innovative financin ..

10 seconds ago

DC expresses concern over increasing polio cases i ..

16 seconds ago

Power shutdown schedule for Nov 13

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.