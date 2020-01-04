Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) replaces 10,000 faulty meters

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has replaced 10,000 faulty gas meters in six districts; Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Sialkot and Narowal of Gujranwala division

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) : The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has replaced 10,000 faulty gas meters in six districts; Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Sialkot and Narowal of Gujranwala division.

According to SNGPL officials, the faulty meters were causing huge financial loss to the company. They told that the SNGPL had sent the faulty meters to the laboratory for test of which 200 meters were found tampered with. The company will also take legal action against owners of the tampered gas meters.

