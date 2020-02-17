Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) spent Rs 4.3 mln on third party audit of excessive gas billing

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has paid around Rs 4.3 million for conducting a third party audit of excessive gas billing, the consumers suffered during the winter season of 2018-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has paid around Rs 4.3 million for conducting a third party audit of excessive gas billing, the consumers suffered during the winter season of 2018-19.

"An amount of Rs. 4,335,902/- was paid to AF. Ferguson & Company Chartered Accountants for conducting a third party audit of excessive billing, which presented its report to the Cabinet Committee on Energy," according to an official document.

Meanwhile, a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP that after receiving the inflated gas billing complaints, the government had ordered three inquiries including an internal, by a chartered accountants' firm - AF Ferguson - and the PM's Inspection team.

The quarters concerned had examined readings of gas pressure for the months of December-2018, January and February-2019 to determine the pressure factor in the inflated bills, he added.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, the official said, had recommended had recommended that Rs 2.8 billion were additionally charged from the consumers, and on this, the government had issued directives for the reimbursement.

But, currently the matter was pending with a court, and as soon as the case is disposed of, the reimbursement will be made. However, he made it clear that "any refund/ reversal is subject to the decision of the court."