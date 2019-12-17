Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) teams detect 60 compressors

Special surveillance teams of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) detected 60 compressors being used to suck gas in Bharath-Bhoth locality, on the outskirts of Sialkot Cantt here Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) : Special surveillance teams of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) detected 60 compressors being used to suck gas in Bharath-Bhoth locality, on the outskirts of Sialkot Cantt here Tuesday.

SNGPL senior officials said that gas connections have been disconnected of the accused for next three months with heavy fines.

The use of compressors to suck gas was illegal and dangerous.