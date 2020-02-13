UrduPoint.com
Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Gets Rs 662.693 Million To Gasify 40 Villages In Balochistan

Thu 13th February 2020 | 04:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has received funds amounting to Rs662.693 million to provide natural gas to 40 villages and localities of Balochistan province during the last five years.

The funds had been provided under the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme, according to an official document available with APP.

The villages gasification project cost was around Rs763.659 million, in which the company's share stood at Rs140.594 million and the Government of Pakistan share Rs 623.065 million. Out of the received Rs 662.693 funds, an estimated amount ofRs 241.627 million had so far been utilized on laying the pipeline network.

The company has so far gasified eight villages, while rest of 32 schemes would be tentatively completed by June 2020.

