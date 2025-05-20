Sukkur Chamber Hails Cabinet Approval Of Trade Bodies Bill
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 11:14 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry has welcomed the Cabinet's approval of the Trade Bodies Amendment Bill, thanks to the efforts of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and United business Group (UBG).
According to Muhammad Khalid Kakaizai,President of Sukkur Chamber, on Tuesday,the extension of the tenure of Chambers and Trade Organizations to 2 years has been beneficial, enabling officials to work towards economic development and implement proposals effectively.
The Chamber has pledged its full cooperation to maintain this momentum and urged the government to uphold the amendment, ensuring the Directorate General of Trade Organizations (DGTO) conducts elections in 2026 as mandated.
