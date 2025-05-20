Open Menu

Sukkur Chamber Hails Cabinet Approval Of Trade Bodies Bill

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 11:14 PM

Sukkur Chamber hails cabinet approval of Trade Bodies Bill

The Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry has welcomed the Cabinet's approval of the Trade Bodies Amendment Bill, thanks to the efforts of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and United Business Group (UBG)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry has welcomed the Cabinet's approval of the Trade Bodies Amendment Bill, thanks to the efforts of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and United business Group (UBG).

According to Muhammad Khalid Kakaizai,President of Sukkur Chamber, on Tuesday,the extension of the tenure of Chambers and Trade Organizations to 2 years has been beneficial, enabling officials to work towards economic development and implement proposals effectively.

The Chamber has pledged its full cooperation to maintain this momentum and urged the government to uphold the amendment, ensuring the Directorate General of Trade Organizations (DGTO) conducts elections in 2026 as mandated.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on beco ..

Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Federal Minister fo ..

4 minutes ago
 Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart

Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties thro ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties through road naming, joint project ..

4 minutes ago
 WHO members adopt landmark pandemic agreement in U ..

WHO members adopt landmark pandemic agreement in US absence

5 minutes ago
 Senate body delves into growing trend of drugs usa ..

Senate body delves into growing trend of drugs usage among students

29 minutes ago
 Pak-France Pledge to deepen trade ties, eye Collab ..

Pak-France Pledge to deepen trade ties, eye Collaboration in key sectors

29 minutes ago
16 killed, 1,609 injured in 1,383 RTCs across Punj ..

16 killed, 1,609 injured in 1,383 RTCs across Punjab

29 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaud ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq congratulates ..

29 minutes ago
 Training planned for hosts selected in Mezban prog ..

Training planned for hosts selected in Mezban program

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan to unveil first-Ever Climate Budget amid ..

Pakistan to unveil first-Ever Climate Budget amid mounting environmental challen ..

23 minutes ago
 MPA Kulsoom congratulates National Party's elected ..

MPA Kulsoom congratulates National Party's elected body of Kalat

37 minutes ago
 Senate panel probes delays in CDA, FGEHA projects; ..

Senate panel probes delays in CDA, FGEHA projects; unauthorised use of govt acco ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Business