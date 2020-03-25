Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SSCI) appreciates spirit package

Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SSCI) highly lauded the overall spirit and gestures of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his trusted team members

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SSCI) highly lauded the overall spirit and gestures of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his trusted team members.

President SSCI, Malik Rizwan Ahmed while talking to APP here on Wednesday termed the timely measures taken by the Prime Minister and his team to provide economic relief to the middle and the lower class people in the heads of utility bills, fuel prices, school fees and special Rs3,000 per month financial assistance to the poor.

The Prime Minister's heartwarming and fact-based joint press conference has boosted the morale of the nation, he termed.

SCCI appreciated the landmark steps taken by the Prime Minister in the wake of a national emergency in the shape of Covid-19, said Malik.

He further said a comprehensive strategy against coronavirus not only the federation and provinces, but entire nation are on the same page with the government.