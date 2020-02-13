UrduPoint.com
Sukkur Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Team Meets Commissioner Inland Revenue

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 04:36 PM

Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry representative team on Thursday called on Commissioner Inland Revenue, Dr Tauqeer Ahmed at his office to discus tax related issues facing the business community

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) : Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry representative team on Thursday called on Commissioner Inland Revenue, Dr Tauqeer Ahmed at his office to discus tax related issues facing the business community.

SCCI team included President Malik Rizwan-ul Haq, Senior Vice President, islam Mughul and a group of other member, said SCCI press release.

SCCI president briefed the commission about the chamber's activities for promoting trade and industry, along with taking care of the welfare of its large number of members. Being a big representative forum of trade and industry of Sukkur division, it always had tried to reach amicable resolution of the business issues.

Commissioner, Inland Revenue, DrTauqeer Ahmed assured them of all out corporation, on behalf of his office, to the members of the chamber.

