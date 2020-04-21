UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Super Large Lead-zinc Deposit Worth 70 Bln Yuan Found In Southwest China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 01:11 PM

Super large lead-zinc deposit worth 70 bln yuan found in southwest China

A massive lead-zinc deposit has been discovered in southwestern China's Guizhou Province, which is estimated to be worth over 70 billion yuan (about 9.88 billion U.S dollars), according to the provincial department of natural resources

GUIYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :A massive lead-zinc deposit has been discovered in southwestern China's Guizhou Province, which is estimated to be worth over 70 billion Yuan (about 9.88 billion U.S Dollars), according to the provincial department of natural resources.

Ninety-two major ore bodies have been delineated with an average lead ore grade of 2.27 percent and 6.

76 percent for zinc in the Shuitang Township, Hezhang County, equivalent to six large lead-zinc mines due to the thickness of the ore body, said the department.

The reserve of lead and zinc is estimated to reach over 3.27 million tons, along with gold, silver, gallium, cadmium, germanium, selenium, sulfur, copper and other important mineral resources.

The deposit will help local impoverished regions shake off poverty and provide key resources to revitalize the basic material sector in Guizhou, said an official with the department.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Lead Gold Silver Billion Million

Recent Stories

Price of June Futures for WTI Oil Fluctuating at A ..

2 minutes ago

PDMA dispatches safety equipment to 49 hospitals i ..

2 minutes ago

Singapore reports over 1,000 COVID-19 new cases, t ..

2 minutes ago

Two more cases of corona confirmed in Mirpurkhas

2 minutes ago

Chitral reports five coronavirus cases

1 minute ago

Auto exports down 46 pct through mid-April amid pa ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.