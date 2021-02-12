UrduPoint.com
Supermarket Blast In Russia's Vladikavkaz Most Likely Caused By Gas Incident - Local Gov't

Fri 12th February 2021 | 11:20 AM

Supermarket Blast in Russia's Vladikavkaz Most Likely Caused by Gas Incident - Local Gov't

PYATIGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The explosion inside a supermarket in the Russian city of Vladikavkaz was most likely caused by a gas incident, the head of the regional government office confirmed on Friday.

Earlier in the day, emergency services said that the incident, in which the building collapsed, was believed to be caused by an explosion of gas.

Oxygen cylinders were stored in the basement.

"The emergencies ministry and law enforcement agencies are working at the site. According to preliminary information, this was gas, we are investigating the incident and talking with tenants to find out whether there were any people inside the building or not," Rustem Keleskhayev told reporters.

