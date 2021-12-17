UrduPoint.com

Supplies Via Nord Stream 2 Can Begin After Certification Completed- German Energy Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline may begin after the certification process is completed, German energy ministry spokeswoman Susanne Ungrad said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline may begin after the certification process is completed, German energy ministry spokeswoman Susanne Ungrad said on Friday.

"Gas can be supplied through the pipeline only when the certification process by the Federal Network Agency is completed.

This is a clear legal prerequisite," Ungrad told a briefing when asked if the supplies can as early as January.

The German cabinet, in turn, told reporters that the certification is a matter of administrative regulation and not related to the case of the murder of Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili in Berlin or the situation in Ukraine.

