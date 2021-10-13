UrduPoint.com

Supply Bottlenecks Hitting US Economy And Prices, But Don't Panic: Yellen

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 09:20 AM

Supply bottlenecks hitting US economy and prices, but don't panic: Yellen

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Snarls in transportation and supply chains have led to rising prices and shortages of some goods, but US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday urged Americans not to panic.

Price increases are not likely to last, and there should be plenty of products available for the holiday shopping season, Yellen said in an interview with CBS news.

"I believe it's transitory," Yellen said about the recent run up in prices.

"But I don't mean to suggest that these pressures will disappear in the next month or two. This is an unprecedented shock to the global economy." Markets on Wednesday will be watching for the latest government inflation report for September, after consumer prices hit an annual rate of 5.3 percent in August.

Policymakers, including at the Federal Reserve, have said they expect inflation to ease, but a recent spike in oil prices to multiyear highs above $80 a barrel has further fueled worries the increases could be long-lasting.

Yellen said the shift in demand has "created huge bottlenecks in supply chains" and noted the lines of ships at US ports waiting to unload goods.

"We get the pandemic under control, the global economy comes back, these pressures will mitigate and I believe will go back to normal levels," she said.

While "there may be isolated shortages" of some items in the coming months, Yellen said that "there is an ample supply of goods, and I think there's no reason for consumers to panic about the absence of goods" for Christmas.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Christmas Oil May August September Market Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2021

3 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th October 2021

1 hour ago
 UAE, Iraq play to thrilling draw

UAE, Iraq play to thrilling draw

7 hours ago
 UAE continues to lead in global rankings for COVID ..

UAE continues to lead in global rankings for COVID-19 vaccination rates: UAE Gov ..

8 hours ago
 India&#039;s public broadcaster to beam T20 World ..

India&#039;s public broadcaster to beam T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman

10 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Cou ..

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.