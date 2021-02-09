Supply-chain regulation can end price-hike: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday that regulation of supply-chain mechanism of essential items was imperative to overcome the problem of price-hike.

He stated this while chairing a meeting of Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority (PAMRA) here. Agriculture Minister Hussain Jehanian Gardezi, Economic Affairs Advisor Salman Shah, DG Industries, DG PAMRA and others attended the meeting while PAMRA Chairman Naveed Anwar Bhindar briefed the participants about the organizational performance.

The meeting decided to take steps for improving the situation of agri. markets and sought a plan about the establishment of model markets at divisional level.

Mian Aslam Iqbal added that a composite mechanism should be devised in consultation with stakeholders to establish new markets.

Similarly, the minister directed to develop separate farmers platforms to facilitate the growers to directly sell their commodities in open markets. This facility was available in model bazaars and planning had also been made to further expand the scope of model bazaars, he mentioned.

PAMRA should play an active role to develop a modern markets system in the province, he observed. The minister directed to improve the general cleanliness conditions in markets, asserting that farmers' easy access should also be ensured.

The minister further directed to ensure availability of essential items in all the markets and up-to-date data of availability of saleable commodities be maintained as well.

Hussain Jehanian Gardezi termed the agriculture sector as the backbone of the national economy, adding that the latest technology would help in increasing productivity.