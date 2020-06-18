UrduPoint.com
Supply-Demand Balance On Global Oil Market May Be Reached In June Or July - Russia's Novak

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The balance of supply and demand on the global oil market is close, it may be reached in late June or early July, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"We are close to reaching at least the supply-demand balance by the end of June, maybe in early July, because we are seeing continued growth in demand as anti-crisis measures and self-isolation regime in many countries are lifted, borders are opening, road traffic and air traffic are increasing, "he said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

However, some negative aspects are alarming, including forecasts regarding the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in certain regions, he noted.

The market balance, which includes the reduction of global commercial oil inventories to a five-year average, may be reached by end-2020 or by mid-2021, Novak said.

"With current demand growth and implementation of the agreement, additional reduction by about 3.5 million barrels is still observed among countries that are not members of OPEC+. With such dynamics, we can enter a balanced market, that is, to reduce inventories to a five-year average fairly quickly, maybe by the end of this year or by the middle of next year," he said.

