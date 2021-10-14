UrduPoint.com

Supply Woes Cut German GDP Growth Forecast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 01:46 PM

Supply woes cut German GDP growth forecast

Global shortages in industrial components and raw materials have cramped Germany's export driven economy, prompting the country's leading economic institutes on Thursday to slash their forecast for GDP growth this year

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Global shortages in industrial components and raw materials have cramped Germany's export driven economy, prompting the country's leading economic institutes on Thursday to slash their forecast for GDP growth this year.

In their biannual forecast, the research groups (DIW, Ifo, IfW, IWH and RWI) said supply bottlenecks were "hampering manufacturing", revising down their estimate for 2021 to 2.4 percent from their earlier prediction of 3.7 percent made in April.

sea/hmn/lth

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Germany April From

Recent Stories

Zeeshan Malik suspended under PCB Anti-Corruption ..

Zeeshan Malik suspended under PCB Anti-Corruption Code

7 minutes ago
 Europe Suffering From Consequences of Its Own Unba ..

Europe Suffering From Consequences of Its Own Unbalanced Gas Policy - Russia's N ..

1 minute ago
 Moscow, Washington Discussing Potential New Contac ..

Moscow, Washington Discussing Potential New Contacts of Putin, Biden - Lavrov

1 minute ago
 Khokhar appreciates OGRA for crackdown on factorie ..

Khokhar appreciates OGRA for crackdown on factories producing substandard LPG eq ..

14 minutes ago
 Matric result to be announced on Oct 16th

Matric result to be announced on Oct 16th

14 minutes ago
 Man killed, two injured in motorbikes collision

Man killed, two injured in motorbikes collision

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.