Supply woes cut German GDP growth forecast

Global shortages in industrial components and raw materials have cramped Germany's export driven economy, prompting the country's leading economic institutes on Thursday to slash their forecast for GDP growth this year

In their biannual forecast, the research groups (DIW, Ifo, IfW, IWH and RWI) said supply bottlenecks were "hampering manufacturing", revising down their estimate for 2021 to 2.4 percent from their earlier prediction of 3.7 percent made in April.

