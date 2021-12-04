UrduPoint.com

Support For Euro In Euro Area Remains High, Showing Only 2% Decrease Since March - Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 01:10 AM

Support for Euro in Euro Area Remains High, Showing Only 2% Decrease Since March - Survey

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) Support for the euro in the euro-area countries remains high, showing just a small decrease from 80% to 78% over the past seven months, according to a report of the European Commission's Eurobarometer survey released on Friday.

The previous survey took place at the end of March, while the current one was conducted from October 25 to November 9. This time, in total, 17,662 respondents were interviewed over the telephone in all 19 countries of the euro area.

"Support for the euro is slightly lower than in the previous wave but remains high. When asked whether the euro is a good thing or not for the EU, 78% of those surveys reply that having the euro is a good thing (a decrease of 2 pp compared to March 2021), while 14% think it is a bad thing.

5% spontaneously answer they cannot decide whether it is a good or a bad thing," the report said.

Despite the fact that the majority of residents of the euro area express support for the currency, the level of this support differs from country to country. The highest level of 89% is observed is in Slovenia, followed by Malta with 88%. The lowest level is reported in Luxembourg, where 67% of citizens believe that having the euro is a good thing for the European Union.

According to the report, the most significant decrease in support for the Currency since March is observed in Ireland, where the level has dropped by 11%. The country is followed by Luxembourg with 7% decrease and Latvia with 6% decrease.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

European Union Luxembourg Ireland Slovenia Latvia Malta Euro March October November All From

Recent Stories

Doctors in England to Provide Less Care During COV ..

Doctors in England to Provide Less Care During COVID-19 Booster Drive - Reports

45 minutes ago
 Police trace missing children who were on 'walking ..

Police trace missing children who were on 'walking trip' to Bahawalpur

45 minutes ago
 Azam Khan Swati pays visit to Chaman Railway Stati ..

Azam Khan Swati pays visit to Chaman Railway Station

45 minutes ago
 Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort US Spy Planes ..

Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort US Spy Planes Over Black Sea - Defense Mini ..

56 minutes ago
 FBR assures to provide all facilities at Pakistan- ..

FBR assures to provide all facilities at Pakistan-Iran boarder for strengthening ..

56 minutes ago
 Tunisia Reports First Positive Case of Omicron Str ..

Tunisia Reports First Positive Case of Omicron Strain

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.