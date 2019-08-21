UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Support For Free Trade Among Americans Hits All Time High

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 04:02 PM

Support for free trade among Americans hits all time high

Support for free trade among Americans has hit an all-time high despite escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and other trading partners, according to a new poll released Wednesday

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Support for free trade among Americans has hit an all-time high despite escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and other trading partners, according to a new poll released Wednesday.

Sixty-four percent of Americans, including majorities of Democrats and Republicans, support free trade with foreign countries, because it opens up new markets and the country can't avoid the fact of a global economy, an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll showed.

That was up 7 percentage points from the previous time the question was asked in 2017 and up 13 percentage points from a 2015 poll, reaching an all-time high.

Just 27 percent of Americans believe free trade is bad, down 10 percentage points from 2017, the poll showed.

The poll surveyed 1,000 adults between Aug. 10 and 14, with a margin for error of 3.

1 percentage points.

The poll came after the Trump administration increased tariffs on various imported goods amid escalating trade tensions with other trading partners.

"While Trump plays a game of chicken on tariffs, a record number of Americans believe that free trade is good," said Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt at Hart Research Associates.

U.S. business groups have also urged the Trump administration to remove all additional tariffs to avoid higher costs to American families and businesses.

"Instead of picking temporary winners and losers and holding the U.S. economy hostage, it is time to reach an agreement that finally puts an end to the trade war," Tariffs Hurt the Heartland, a national campaign supported by over 150 of America's largest trade organizations, said recently in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Trump Democrats 2017 2015 Market All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan announce WTC schedule against England

11 minutes ago

Nominations open for The Banker Middle East Indust ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan announce WTC schedule against England

2 minutes ago

ADNOC awards AED13.2 billion in &#039;smart procur ..

36 minutes ago

Agriculture credit outreach grew by 8% to 4.01 mil ..

2 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives Lithuanian Ambassador credentials

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.