UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Suspends SHC's Order On FBR Notices

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Supreme Court suspends SHC's order on FBR notices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :While granting leave to appeal, Supreme Court of Pakistan has suspended the orders of Sindh High Court (SHC) on the issuance of notices by FBR to Pakistanis regarding their overseas assets, income and expenses.

The Apex Court has accepted the plea of FBR for hearing of an appeal, said a press release issued here on Monday.

A three-member bench of Supreme Court heard the plea under the Chair of Justice Umar Atta Bandial.

Earlier, Sindh High Court (SHC) had declared FBR's notices null & void and illegal in December, 2020.

The lawyer of FBR stated during the hearing that in accordance with Income Tax Ordinance-2001, all the Pakistanis having assets or income abroad were obligated to declare their assets, income and expenses along with their annual returns.

To comply with the stated legal provision, FBR had issued the notices to the Pakistanis having foreign source income or assets abroad but had not declared them alongwith the Income Tax Returns.

Therefore, some individuals preferred to appeal before Sindh High Court against issuance of notices by FBR and pleaded before the court to declare the notices as illegal.

While accepting the plea of hearing appeal, Supreme Court stated that notices issued by FBR could not be challenged before the High Court as per law settled by the Apex Court.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court Sindh High Court December FBR 2020 All Court

Recent Stories

US State of Virginia Boosts Hospital Capacity Afte ..

US State of Virginia Boosts Hospital Capacity After Increase in COVID-19 Cases - ..

42 minutes ago
 Afghan Asylum Applications to EU Nearly Double in ..

Afghan Asylum Applications to EU Nearly Double in 2021 - European Asylum Office

42 minutes ago
 US' Attempts to 'Blackmail,' Threaten Russia Will ..

US' Attempts to 'Blackmail,' Threaten Russia Will Not Work - Ryabkov

43 minutes ago
 Russia Not Sure US Will Comply With Security Agree ..

Russia Not Sure US Will Comply With Security Agreements If Reached - Ryabkov

43 minutes ago
 Pogacar plans to race two major Tours and four 'mo ..

Pogacar plans to race two major Tours and four 'monuments'

43 minutes ago
 Grounds for Agreement With US, NATO on Security Gu ..

Grounds for Agreement With US, NATO on Security Guarantees Exist - Ryabkov

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.