Suraiya Butt Appointed As DG (Customs)

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 10:28 PM

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) appointed Ms. Suraiya Butt, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Customs Services (PCS) as Director General, Directorate General of Training and Research (Customs), Karachi

According to FBR notification issued here Tuesday, she relinquished the charge of the post Chief Collector of Customs, Appraisement (South), Karachi.

She assumed the charge of the post.

