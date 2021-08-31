Suraiya Butt appointed as DG (Customs)

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) appointed Ms. Suraiya Butt, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Customs Services (PCS) as Director General, Directorate General of Training and Research (Customs), Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) appointed Ms. Suraiya Butt, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Customs Services (PCS) as Director General, Directorate General of Training and Research (Customs), Karachi.

According to FBR notification issued here Tuesday, she relinquished the charge of the post Chief Collector of Customs, Appraisement (South), Karachi.

She assumed the charge of the post.