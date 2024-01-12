Open Menu

Surge In China Trade Contributes To Record-high South Australian Exports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2024 | 12:10 PM

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) A surge in trade with China has helped drive South Australian exports to a record high.

Data published by the state government on Friday revealed that the value of South Australia's exports hit 17.9 billion Australian Dollars (12 billion U.S. dollars) in the year to the end of November 2023 - an increase of 12 percent from the previous year and a record-high figure for a 12-month period.

China was the state's largest export market in the 12-month period, with the value of exports to China from South Australia hitting 3.

2 billion AUD (2.14 billion USD) - 17.8 percent of the total figure - marking a 46 percent increase from 2.19 billion AUD (1.46 billion USD) in the 12 months to the end of November 2022.

South Australian barley exports to China in the year to November 2023 were worth 218 million AUD (146.1 million USD), government data revealed, up from 111 million AUD (74.4 million USD) in the year to October 2023.

