UrduPoint.com

Surgical City To Be Set Up In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 03:51 PM

Surgical city to be set up in Sialkot

A surgical city (special industrial zone for surgical instruments) span over 50 acres will be set up in Sialkot under Punjab Government's Annual Development Programme

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :A surgical city (special industrial zone for surgical instruments) span over 50 acres will be set up in Sialkot under Punjab Government's Annual Development Programme.

The objective of setting up surgical city is to promote surgical instruments industry and increasing its exports.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq while addressing a meeting with the business community at Surgical Instrument Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) here on Tuesday.

The DC said the proposed project would be completed by Punjab Small Industries Corporation.

He said the project would not only increase the export of surgical instruments but also provide the best working place to the skilled workers associated with the industry.

A multi-purpose material testing lab would be set up in the city at a cost of Rs 2 billion while Rs 500 million would be spent on infrastructure of Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ), he added.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sonia Sadaf, ChairmanSialkot Surgical Instrument Manufacturers Association (SIMAP) Zeeshan Tariq andbusiness community.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Sialkot Industry Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Airlifting WHO consignment to Mazar-e-Sharif honou ..

Airlifting WHO consignment to Mazar-e-Sharif honour for PIA: Farrukh

7 minutes ago
 Cutlery export decrease 5.69% during July 2021

Cutlery export decrease 5.69% during July 2021

7 minutes ago
 SBBU to conduct annual examination under SOPs from ..

SBBU to conduct annual examination under SOPs from Ist-September

7 minutes ago
 Putin, Lukashenko to Address Press After September ..

Putin, Lukashenko to Address Press After September 9 Meeting - Peskov

7 minutes ago
 CM pays tributes to martyred cops

CM pays tributes to martyred cops

11 minutes ago
 Two cops martyred in encounter

Two cops martyred in encounter

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.