Surgical city to be set up in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :A surgical city (special industrial zone for surgical instruments) span over 50 acres will be set up in Sialkot under Punjab Government's Annual Development Programme.

The objective of setting up surgical city is to promote surgical instruments industry and increasing its exports.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq while addressing a meeting with the business community at Surgical Instrument Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) here on Tuesday.

The DC said the proposed project would be completed by Punjab Small Industries Corporation.

He said the project would not only increase the export of surgical instruments but also provide the best working place to the skilled workers associated with the industry.

A multi-purpose material testing lab would be set up in the city at a cost of Rs 2 billion while Rs 500 million would be spent on infrastructure of Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ), he added.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sonia Sadaf, ChairmanSialkot Surgical Instrument Manufacturers Association (SIMAP) Zeeshan Tariq andbusiness community.