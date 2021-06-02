UrduPoint.com
Surgical Goods Exports Increase 14.22%

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:46 PM

Surgical goods exports increase 14.22%

Surgical goods and medical instruments exports during first ten months of FY 2020-21 grew by 14.22 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Surgical goods and medical instruments exports during first ten months of FY 2020-21 grew by 14.22 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April 20-21, Surgical goods and Medical instruments worth US $ 360,052 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 315,224 thousand of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of cutlery increased by 38.73 per cent, worth US $ 99,778 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 71,923 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, onyx manufactured exports increased by 36.53 per cent, worth US $ 4,784 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 3,504 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view, Chemicals and pharm.products exports increased by 17.58 per cent, worth Us $ 951,222 thousand were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 808,976 thousand of same period of last year.

