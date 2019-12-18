UrduPoint.com
Surgical Goods, Medical Instruments Exports Increases 10.94 %

Footwear exports from the country during first five months of current financial year grew by 10.94% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Footwear exports from the country during first five months of current financial year grew by 10.94% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-November 2019, Surgical Goods and Medical Instruments worth $174,530 million was exported as compared to the exports of $157,326 million of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Cutlery increased by 10.48%, Cutlery valuing $40,003 million exported as compared to worth $36,209 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Pharmaceutical Products worth $92,714 million were also exported in first five months of current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $85,323 million of same period of last year.

