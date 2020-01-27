Surgical goods, Medical instruments exports increases 9.56 %

Surgical goods and Medical instruments exports from the country during six months of current financial year grew by 9.56% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Surgical goods and Medical instruments exports from the country during six months of current financial year grew by 9.56% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-December 2019, Surgical Goods and Medical Instruments worth $206,815 million was exported as compared to the exports of $188.764 million of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Cutlery increased by 7.39%, Cutlery valuing $47,415 million exported as compared to worth $44,154 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Pharmaceutical Products worth $112,033 million were also exported in first six months of current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $106,486 million of same period of last year.

