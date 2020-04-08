Surgical goods, Medical instruments exports increase record 7.05%

Surgical Goods and Medical instrument exports during first eight months of current financial year grew by 7.05% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Surgical Goods and Medical instrument exports during first eight months of current financial year grew by 7.05% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-February, Surgical Goods and Medical instrument worth $271,059 million were exported as compared to the exports of $253,217 million of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Cutlery increased by 7.80%, Cutlery valuing $62,676 million exported as compared to worth $58,142 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Pharmaceutical Products worth $149,540 million were also exported in first eight months of current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $139,487 million of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Other Chemicals exports of the country recorded negative growth of 24.20%.

Other other chemicals worth $292,188 million was exported as compared to the exports of $385,494 million of same period of last year.

