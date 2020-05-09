Surgical Goods, Medical instruments exports increase record 8.28%

Surgical goods and medical instruments exports during third quarter of current financial year grew by 8.28% as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Surgical goods and medical instruments exports during third quarter of current financial year grew by 8.28% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-March 2019, Surgical goods and Medical instruments worth $303,013 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of $279,845 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Cutlery increased by 8.40%, Cutlery valuing $69,900 thousand exported as compared to worth $64,482 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Pharmaceutical Products worth $166,156 thousand were also exported in third quarter of current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $159,633 thousand of same period of last year.