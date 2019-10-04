UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Surgical Goods, Medical Instruments Worth $ 73.402 Million Exported In Two Moths

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 03:35 PM

Surgical goods, medical instruments worth $ 73.402 million exported in two moths

The exports of surgical goods and medical instruments during first two months of current financial year increased by 24.52% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The exports of surgical goods and medical instruments during first two months of current financial year increased by 24.52% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-August, 2019, different surgical goods and medical instruments worth of $73.402 million exported as against the exports of $59.948 million of the corresponding period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, country earned $18.858 million by exporting cutlery goods in first two months of current financial year as compared the $13.907 million of the same period of last year.

The exports of the cutlery goods witnessed about 21.21% increase during the period under review, the data revealed.

During the period under review, the exports of pharmaceutical products grew by 8.21% and about 2,365 metric tons of pharmaceutical products worth of $38.500 million exported as against the exports of 1,890 metric tons valuing $33.731 million of same period last year, it added.

It may be recalled here that, local exports in Dollars terms during the period from July-August, 2019 increased by 2.79%, as it was recorded at $ 3,753 million against $3,651 million as compared the corresponding period of last year.

Meanwhile, in terms of dollars, the imports during July-August, 2019 was recorded at $7,677 million as against $ 9,769 million during the corresponding period of last year showing a decrease of 21.41 %.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same May 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

New business ideas contest at MNSUA on Oct 9-10

5 minutes ago

U.S. State, Canadian province unveil ambitious ren ..

5 minutes ago

Foolproof security during Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin ..

5 minutes ago

14 agenda items approved for placing before Cabine ..

5 minutes ago

Man shot dead over enmity in Sargodha

5 minutes ago

China's railways work to navigate National Day hol ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.