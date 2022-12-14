UrduPoint.com

Survey Of The Proposed Industrial Estate Area Completed:DC

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 03:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said that the survey of the proposed industrial estate area for the promotion of industries and economic activities of Sialkot was completed.

Issuance of Section 5 for Land Acquisition for Surgical City and to make Industry Project in Sialkot Tannery Zone a successful, the administration and the Chamber of Commerce will take matters forward in mutual consultation.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting of the members of Sialkot Chamber of Industry and Commerce (SCCI).

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Wahub Jahangir, Vice President SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh and Sialkot business community were present on this occasion.

Addressing the meeting participants, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that work will be started soon on the projects of Iqbal Museum and Bab-e-Iqbal.Planning was done to repair and preserve Iqbal Manzil in its original condition, he added.

He said that the reconstruction of Jinnah cricket Stadium will cost 2 billion rupees, while the work of High Performance Center was in the final stages of completion.

Deputy Commissioner said that the work of the facilitation center in the business center was completed where many facilities would be available to the citizens under one roof.

He said that one-window services was being started for commercialization of buildings, issuance of NOC of petrol pumps and establishment of housing societies which will increase economic activities in the district.

Deputy Commissioner said that work on the comprehensive plan of plantation in the city was going on rapidly and trees of the same height are being planted on the green belts of all the roads of the city and an automatic system is also being installed to irrigate them.

He said that during the last 3 months, the sopped project of Punjab Intermediate City Improvement Program (PICIIP) brought on track.

Deputy Commissioner said that the work on the PICIIP project would be completed before time.

He said that while expanding the scope of the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC), the responsibility of cleaning the Pre-Urban Union Council adjacent to the city, which were located in the district council limits, entrusted to SWMC.

Similarly,the system of Municipal Committees Daska, Pasrur and Sambarial will be entrusted to SWMC, he added.

