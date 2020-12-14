Survey Says 69% of Italian Firms Fully Active Amid Pandemic - Reports

Only 68.9 percent of Italian businesses continue full operations amid the coronavirus, while 23.9 percent are only partially open and another 7.2 percent are closed, the ANSA news agency reported on Monday, citing an official report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Only 68.9 percent of Italian businesses continue full operations amid the coronavirus, while 23.9 percent are only partially open and another 7.2 percent are closed, the ANSA news agency reported on Monday, citing an official report.

The report by the Italian National Institute of Statistics is based on a survey of 1 million Italian firms, which was carried out between June and October.

Out of some 73,000 closed businesses, 55,000 said that they would reopen, while 17,000 percent said they would not.

Italy, one of the hardest-hit countries during the first wave of the pandemic, has confirmed over 1.8 million COVID-19 cases, including more than 64,000 deaths.