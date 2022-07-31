Survival of country depends on economic, political stability: Mian Kashif Ashfaq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Furniture Council, while presiding over a meeting of board of Directors (BoD) here on Sunday, said that survival of any country exclusively depended on sound economy and political stability.

Taking stock of a host of looming economic issues being confronted by corporate sector, traders and business community in the wake of ever increasing prices of petroleum products, power, gas tariff, interest rate and inflation, the CEO said that the prevailing alarming situation warranted immediate attention of all political parties to forge unity among their ranks at least on national issue of worsening economy, and workout a viable solution as to how the national economy could be taken out of turmoil.

He said that it was an accepted practice in the civilised world that the opposition always extended helping hand to the ruling party when supreme national interests were at stake; therefore, the political parties in Pakistan must also demonstrate the same maturity, spirit, responsible attitude and flexibility to steer the country out of severe economic crunch and political instability.

Kashif said that the people of Pakistan were looking towards the political parties to play their vital role at the critical juncture, and live up to the expectations of the people by displaying a sense of devotion to the nation. They should set aside their petty personal interests for the sake of supreme national interests.