UrduPoint.com

Survival Of Country Depends On Economic, Political Stability: Mian Kashif Ashfaq

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Survival of country depends on economic, political stability: Mian Kashif Ashfaq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Furniture Council, while presiding over a meeting of board of Directors (BoD) here on Sunday, said that survival of any country exclusively depended on sound economy and political stability.

Taking stock of a host of looming economic issues being confronted by corporate sector, traders and business community in the wake of ever increasing prices of petroleum products, power, gas tariff, interest rate and inflation, the CEO said that the prevailing alarming situation warranted immediate attention of all political parties to forge unity among their ranks at least on national issue of worsening economy, and workout a viable solution as to how the national economy could be taken out of turmoil.

He said that it was an accepted practice in the civilised world that the opposition always extended helping hand to the ruling party when supreme national interests were at stake; therefore, the political parties in Pakistan must also demonstrate the same maturity, spirit, responsible attitude and flexibility to steer the country out of severe economic crunch and political instability.

Kashif said that the people of Pakistan were looking towards the political parties to play their vital role at the critical juncture, and live up to the expectations of the people by displaying a sense of devotion to the nation. They should set aside their petty personal interests for the sake of supreme national interests.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business Same Gas Sunday All Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

7 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

15 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

15 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

15 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.