Suspension of Libyan oil exports costs 500 mln USD: NOC

TRIPOLI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The suspension of oil exports due to the closure of oil fields and ports has cost more than 500 million U.S. dollars so far, Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said.

"On 28 January 2020, oil production reached 288,181 barrels per day. Total value of losses since the beginning of blockades has reached 562,323,991 U.S. Dollars as of Tuesday 28 January 2020," the country's state oil company said.

"National Oil Corporation (NOC) renews its call for all blockades to be lifted to allow the Corporation to resume production immediately," it added.

Tribal leaders in eastern Libya closed oil ports recently, accusing the UN-backed government of using oil revenues to support armed groups against the east-based army.

The east-based army had been leading a military campaign since early April 2019, attempting to take over Tripoli from the UN-backed government.

On Saturday, NOC issued a statement, saying the suspension of oil exports has incurred a loss of nearly 256.6 million dollars, as of Jan. 23, 2020, following a significant reduction in production.