Suspension Of PIA Operations To Europe Worries Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:01 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday expressed deep concern over suspension of PIA flight operations to Europe and called upon the government to resolve this matter effectively.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad told the media here that since the government had already taken punitive action, therefore, the European Union should not suspend the flight operations.

They said that anti-Pakistan elements were happy as suspension of PIA operations to Europe by the European Union Air Safety Agency was a big blow to the economy.

They said that suspension of PIA operations to Europe would give a big blow to Pakistan's external trade and tourism industry as well.

They said the government would have to take action immediately and tackle this issue through diplomacy and foreign missions in Europe should also be directed to become active in this regard.

The LCCI office-bearers said that at a time when economies of the entire world were coming to normalization and generating trade & economic activities at large scale, suspension of PIA operations to Europe would hit the efforts for export promotion.

The office-bearers of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry hoped that the government would use all diplomatic channels for reversal of decision.

