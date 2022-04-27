UrduPoint.com

Suspension Of Russian Gas Supplies To Bulgaria To Not Affect Transit To Hungary - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2022 | 12:01 PM

Russia's decision to suspend gas supplies to Bulgaria will not affect transit to Hungary, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday

Russian energy giant Gazprom said earlier in the day that it had completely suspended gas supplies to Bulgaria's largest natural gas distribution company Bulgargaz and Polish oil and gas company PGNiG, as the companies failed to pay for gas in rubles.

"I would like to assure everyone that the refusal to supply gas to Bulgaria does not mean the termination of transit through Bulgaria. Of course, tomorrow, we will also consult with our Bulgarian partners, but so far, all participants have confirmed this information," Szijjarto said, as quoted by the hirado.hu news portal.

Natural gas supplies to Hungary are running in accordance with the relevant contract between the sides and schedule, the minister added.

