Suspension of Russian Gas Supplies to Poland Will Not Affect Transit to Germany - Uniper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) German energy company Uniper believes that the suspension of Russian gas supplies to Poland will not affect the transit through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline to Germany, Chief Commercial Officer Niek den Hollander said on Wednesday.

"There will be no deliveries to the national (Polish) company, PGNiG. According to our estimates, this is about 7 billion cubic meters that are left to be supplied this year to this particular counterparty. But here you need to understand that we are talking about an agreement between this counterparty and Gazprom.

Therefore, it will not have any effect on transit through Poland.

Thus, any company that received gas from Russia via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline retains the opportunity to receive it further, the CCO said.

According to the German company, the new scheme of payment for Russian gas in rubles does not contradict sanctions and such payment is possible.

The CCO added that Uniper will continue dialogue with the German government on the issue of paying for Russian gas in rubles, noting that the nearest payment should take place in late May.