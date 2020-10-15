(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) A suspension of financial assistance from Russia to Kyrgyzstan is understandable and justifiable as the political crisis in the Central Asian country has prompted government agencies to cease operations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"You understand that there is no government as such and we witness an ongoing crisis in the country [Kyrgyzstan] so it is normal to make a certain pause [concerning the financial aid] until all agencies and all organizations start operating against," Peskov said during a briefing, when asked about the suspension of the financial assistance to Bishkek from Moscow.

Protests started in Kyrgyzstan after the October 4 parliamentary election. Supporters of the political parties that did not make it to parliament charged election fraud, clashed with law enforcement officers and seized the parliament building. Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov resigned shortly after the protests started, while Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov announced his resignation earlier on Thursday.