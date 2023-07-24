Suspicion and regret on Arctic border still open with Russia

Assault rifles at the ready, binoculars pointed at the Russian shore, the patrol boats carrying Norwegian soldiers power up the Pasvik River at full speed

Kirkenes, Norway, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ):Assault rifles at the ready, binoculars pointed at the Russian shore, the patrol boats carrying Norwegian soldiers power up the Pasvik River at full speed.

This is NATO's most northern border, the only one still officially open between Russia and Europe.

It may be 3,000 kilometres (1,900 miles) from Ukraine's front lines, but the war has turned lives upside down here, and left the Arctic region torn between vigilance against the Russian threat and its historic ties and dependence on cross-border trade with its giant neighbour.

On each bank, watchtowers rise above the canopy of pine and birch trees.

"When I arrived here in the early 2000s, we used to play football with the Russian border guards," recalled Sergeant Lars Erik Gausen, sitting in the stern of the boat.

Nowadays, they watch each other like hawks and barely say hello.

The men and women of the Pasvik company patrol the river that runs along more than half of the 198-kilometre border between Norway and Russia by boat, 4x4, snowmobile and on foot.

It was across this frozen frontier that Andrei Medvedev, a suspected deserter from the Russian mercenary group Wagner, fled to Norway to seek asylum in January after fighting in Ukraine.

He claims to have gotten over the barbed wire at the border with dogs on his heels after being fired on by Russian guards.