Suspicious Object Not Found, No Arrests After Christmas Market Evacuation - Berlin Police

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) Police operation in the German capital ended, the official Twitter account of the Berlin Police said on Saturday, adding that a suspicious object was not found and no arrests were made.

Earlier on Saturday, a Christmas market in Berlin and a nearby church were cleared after police were alerted to a "potentially suspicious object" on the fairgrounds. German media reported that two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

"Police operation in the area is over, a suspicious object was not found," the statement said.

The statement also said that two people who behaved suspiciously in the market were questioned.

Berlin Christmas market was the epicenter of the terror attack on December 19, 2016, that killed 12 people and injured dozens of others. The man behind the truck's wheel escaped and was killed in a shootout in Milan days later. He was identified as a failed Tunisian asylum seeker.

