UrduPoint.com

Sustainable Economic Development Is The Top Priority Of The Government : Governor SBP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 11:14 PM

Sustainable economic development is the top priority of the government : Governor SBP

The Governor SBP said that sustainable economic development was the top priority of the government and all the economic indicators and the government economic policies are moving in the right direction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Governor SBP said that sustainable economic development was the top priority of the government and all the economic indicators and the government economic policies are moving in the right direction.

He expressed his hope that the current economic growth and development would be sustainable in the future as well, because "We have moved towards economic stability for better economic growth." He said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the debt to GDP of all countries increased but Pakistan managed this issue with sound economic policies.

He said that Pakistan's net reserves were increasing which was a good economic trend and Pakistan appeared as emerging market with a growing reputation in the international market.

He said that during previous fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan's remittance increased by 25 percent for the first time in our economic history.

He said that the country's exports of all potential sectors are increasing day by day.

He said that economic team was analyzing all the economic indicators on a monthly basis after which various sectors are also be reviewed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Exports Market All Government Top

Recent Stories

Covid-19 SOPs to strictly observe in Independence ..

Covid-19 SOPs to strictly observe in Independence Day celebrations

1 minute ago
 District administration to organize light show, fl ..

District administration to organize light show, flag hoisting ceremony

1 minute ago
 Over 1.65m COVID-19 doses administered, 227 new in ..

Over 1.65m COVID-19 doses administered, 227 new infections reported in 24 hours

1 minute ago
 PTI workers stage protest against attack on SAPM

PTI workers stage protest against attack on SAPM

1 minute ago
 NHMP organizes awareness seminar on road safety

NHMP organizes awareness seminar on road safety

8 minutes ago
 Independence Day is remembrance of sacrifices of s ..

Independence Day is remembrance of sacrifices of subcontinent of Muslims: Umar J ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.