Sustainable economic development is the top priority of the government : Governor SBP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Governor SBP said that sustainable economic development was the top priority of the government and all the economic indicators and the government economic policies are moving in the right direction.

He expressed his hope that the current economic growth and development would be sustainable in the future as well, because "We have moved towards economic stability for better economic growth." He said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the debt to GDP of all countries increased but Pakistan managed this issue with sound economic policies.

He said that Pakistan's net reserves were increasing which was a good economic trend and Pakistan appeared as emerging market with a growing reputation in the international market.

He said that during previous fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan's remittance increased by 25 percent for the first time in our economic history.

He said that the country's exports of all potential sectors are increasing day by day.

He said that economic team was analyzing all the economic indicators on a monthly basis after which various sectors are also be reviewed.