Sustainable economic development must eradicate inequality, poverty: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan on Thursday said that sustainable economic development is essential for eradicating poverty and economic empowerment in the country.

Wealth creation, equal distribution of wealth, and economic competitiveness in society are necessary to eradicate poverty and sustainable economic development in the country, the minister said.

The Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives said this while chairing a roundtable consultation on Targeting Zero poverty, here in the auditorium of Planning Development and Special Initiatives.

The minister said that quality education, gender equality and maintaining peace and justice in the society must be for sustainable economic development and prosperity in the country.

Meanwhile, he announced a task force for sustainable economic development and to eradicate poverty to remove inequality in the country.

Ahsan Iqbal said that this is the era of economic ideologies and the world is now distributed in geo-economic blocks and technology and export-driven economies are performing in the modern world.

He said that data science and technology play a significant role in the economic development of modern states and countries to achieve sustainable development through competitiveness and productivity.

The planning minister said the government is committed to empowering the common man and removing poverty from society by following sustainable development goals.

He said that eradication of poverty is the major agenda of the incumbent government to provide modern education and health facilities to the people to achieve the agenda of economic prosperity in the country.

The Minister said that Public, and private sector collaboration must be for sustainable economic development in the country and to remove inequality.