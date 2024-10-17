Sustainable Economic Development Must Eradicate Inequality, Poverty: Ahsan Iqbal
Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan on Thursday said that sustainable economic development is essential for eradicating poverty and economic empowerment in the country.
Wealth creation, equal distribution of wealth, and economic competitiveness in society are necessary to eradicate poverty and sustainable economic development in the country, the minister said.
The Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives said this while chairing a roundtable consultation on Targeting Zero poverty, here in the auditorium of Planning Development and Special Initiatives.
The minister said that quality education, gender equality and maintaining peace and justice in the society must be for sustainable economic development and prosperity in the country.
Meanwhile, he announced a task force for sustainable economic development and to eradicate poverty to remove inequality in the country.
Ahsan Iqbal said that this is the era of economic ideologies and the world is now distributed in geo-economic blocks and technology and export-driven economies are performing in the modern world.
He said that data science and technology play a significant role in the economic development of modern states and countries to achieve sustainable development through competitiveness and productivity.
The planning minister said the government is committed to empowering the common man and removing poverty from society by following sustainable development goals.
He said that eradication of poverty is the major agenda of the incumbent government to provide modern education and health facilities to the people to achieve the agenda of economic prosperity in the country.
The Minister said that Public, and private sector collaboration must be for sustainable economic development in the country and to remove inequality.
Recent Stories
SC dismisses petitions as withdrawn against constitutional amendment
Constitutional amendment nearly finalized: Punjab governor
Champions Trophy 2025: India’s three group matches proposed at two venues in P ..
Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for her employers
S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment
“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..
Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..
Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations
Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant
Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291
More Stories From Business
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 620 points6 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.700 per tola25 minutes ago
-
KP govt decides construction of motorway, own power transmission line35 minutes ago
-
CDNS achieve Rs 210 billion mark in yearly reserves target2 hours ago
-
Finance Minister briefs US Ambassador on key reforms3 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close lower Thursday3 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange flat at open4 hours ago
-
Türkiye’s house sales rise 37.3% in September, led by Istanbul4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES7 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 20248 hours ago