Open Menu

Sustainable Economic Development Must Eradicate Inequality, Poverty: Ahsan Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Sustainable economic development must eradicate inequality, poverty: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan on Thursday said that sustainable economic development is essential for eradicating poverty and economic empowerment in the country.

Wealth creation, equal distribution of wealth, and economic competitiveness in society are necessary to eradicate poverty and sustainable economic development in the country, the minister said.

The Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives said this while chairing a roundtable consultation on Targeting Zero poverty, here in the auditorium of Planning Development and Special Initiatives.

The minister said that quality education, gender equality and maintaining peace and justice in the society must be for sustainable economic development and prosperity in the country.

Meanwhile, he announced a task force for sustainable economic development and to eradicate poverty to remove inequality in the country.

Ahsan Iqbal said that this is the era of economic ideologies and the world is now distributed in geo-economic blocks and technology and export-driven economies are performing in the modern world.

He said that data science and technology play a significant role in the economic development of modern states and countries to achieve sustainable development through competitiveness and productivity.

The planning minister said the government is committed to empowering the common man and removing poverty from society by following sustainable development goals.

He said that eradication of poverty is the major agenda of the incumbent government to provide modern education and health facilities to the people to achieve the agenda of economic prosperity in the country.

The Minister said that Public, and private sector collaboration must be for sustainable economic development in the country and to remove inequality.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Technology Education Man From Government

Recent Stories

SC dismisses petitions as withdrawn against consti ..

SC dismisses petitions as withdrawn against constitutional amendment

6 seconds ago
 Constitutional amendment nearly finalized: Punjab ..

Constitutional amendment nearly finalized: Punjab governor

12 minutes ago
 Champions Trophy 2025: India’s three group match ..

Champions Trophy 2025: India’s three group matches proposed at two venues in P ..

19 minutes ago
 Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for he ..

Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for her employers

27 minutes ago
 S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

2 hours ago
 “Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appeara ..

“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..

4 hours ago
Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at Internat ..

Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Gro ..

Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations

4 hours ago
 vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Vari ..

Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant

4 hours ago
 Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing ..

Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes ..

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

6 hours ago
 PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restri ..

PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business