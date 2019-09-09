UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sustainable Economic Growth Essential For Survival Of The Country; Says Iftikhar Ali Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 05:30 PM

Sustainable economic growth essential for survival of the country; says Iftikhar Ali Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Senior Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry and founder Chairman Pak US Business Council Iftikhar Ali Malik said that sustainable and durable economic stability is prerequisite for survival of the country and strengthening of democracy.

In a press statement issued here Monday, he said that the PTI government should take all stakeholders into confidence to tailor a viable strategy to evolve new result and growth oriented judicious economic policies on war footings for the revival of economy. He said despite the categorical assurance of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and other top leaders of corporate sector are not being taken on board by all policy and decision makers.

He said that the entire business community stands united with Prime Minister Imran Khan on conflict with India over situation in Held Kashmir. He stressed the urgent need for reshaping economic policy in line with global recession and help restore the confidence of foreign and local investors. He said at this critical juncture, the government must come to rescue the business community offer a package of incentives to small and medium traders.

He said that all the developed and advanced countries including USA, Korea, China, France, Germany and Russia have attached great importance to the promotion of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) which are significant for strengthening of the economy.

He urged the government to conduct market research to find out new destinations for the Pakistani products which are best in the world in quality and price. He said that Pakistani Missions abroad should be duty bound to introduce Pakistani products to the foreign buyers and also ensure dissemination of trade related information so that Pakistan entrepreneurs could avail trade opportunities to the maximum. "It is time to diversify our businesses and add new products to attract maximum foreign buyers for Pakistani products", he added.

Iftikhar Malik who is also Chairman UBG said majority of traders, businessmen, industrialists and exporters have voiced their concerns about slowing down the pace of economic growth and the government must take cognizance to arrest the gradual decline to save the industry from total collapse. The entire business community is patriotic and paying taxes timely and the issue of taxation must be resolved amicably without effecting industrial growth," he concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Business Russia China Democracy France Germany Price Chamber Market Commerce All From Government Industry Best Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health launches 11th edition of &#039; ..

1 hour ago

Government provides AED1.4 bn in social assistance ..

1 hour ago

Samiullah visits Imam Bargah Hussaini Chowk

2 hours ago

Rich tributes paid to Karbala martyrs

2 hours ago

Elections in Russia Were Rather Smooth, Took Place ..

2 hours ago

Two Children Killed in Bomb Blast in Southwestern ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.