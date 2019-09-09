Sustainable economic growth essential for survival of the country; says Iftikhar Ali Malik

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Senior Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry and founder Chairman Pak US Business Council Iftikhar Ali Malik said that sustainable and durable economic stability is prerequisite for survival of the country and strengthening of democracy.

In a press statement issued here Monday, he said that the PTI government should take all stakeholders into confidence to tailor a viable strategy to evolve new result and growth oriented judicious economic policies on war footings for the revival of economy. He said despite the categorical assurance of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and other top leaders of corporate sector are not being taken on board by all policy and decision makers.

He said that the entire business community stands united with Prime Minister Imran Khan on conflict with India over situation in Held Kashmir. He stressed the urgent need for reshaping economic policy in line with global recession and help restore the confidence of foreign and local investors. He said at this critical juncture, the government must come to rescue the business community offer a package of incentives to small and medium traders.

He said that all the developed and advanced countries including USA, Korea, China, France, Germany and Russia have attached great importance to the promotion of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) which are significant for strengthening of the economy.

He urged the government to conduct market research to find out new destinations for the Pakistani products which are best in the world in quality and price. He said that Pakistani Missions abroad should be duty bound to introduce Pakistani products to the foreign buyers and also ensure dissemination of trade related information so that Pakistan entrepreneurs could avail trade opportunities to the maximum. "It is time to diversify our businesses and add new products to attract maximum foreign buyers for Pakistani products", he added.

Iftikhar Malik who is also Chairman UBG said majority of traders, businessmen, industrialists and exporters have voiced their concerns about slowing down the pace of economic growth and the government must take cognizance to arrest the gradual decline to save the industry from total collapse. The entire business community is patriotic and paying taxes timely and the issue of taxation must be resolved amicably without effecting industrial growth," he concluded.