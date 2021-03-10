Sustainable growth in digital era among top discussions at ECA session

The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) will begin its 53rd session of the Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (COM21) here next week, with panel discussions to focus on sustainable growth in the post-COVID-19 digital era

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) will begin its 53rd session of the Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (COM21) here next week, with panel discussions to focus on sustainable growth in the post-COVID-19 digital era.

The session will be held from March 17 to March 23, with this year's theme embracing the need for African countries to achieve rapid economic growth through environmentally conscious industrialization and diversification, while taking advantage of digitalization.

The COM21 will assemble seasoned and high-level panelists from both within and outside Africa for discussions, and the majority of participants will join virtually, while some will attend in-person in Ethiopia's capital.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference will explore and consolidate strategies on the way forward to manage the impacts of the pandemic on African economies.

One of the high-level panels will focus on managing debt and innovative finance for fiscal sustainability, and the role of the private sector, while another will look at whether Africa is ready to finance its own vaccine.