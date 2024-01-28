Open Menu

Sustainable Policies Needed To Strengthen Economy: PCMEA

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Sustainable policies needed to strengthen economy: PCMEA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has stressed the need for formulating and implementing sustainable policies with facilities and various incentives are indispensable to boost exports, attract foreign investment and to steer the country out of present day economic challenges.

The PCMEA Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf stated this while briefing the association members after participating in the international exhibition held in Germany, here at PCMEA office on Sunday. Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairman Ijazur Rehman, Senior Central Leader Abdul Latif Malik, Senior Member Riaz Ahmed, Major (Retd.) Akhtar Nazir, Saeed Khan and others were also present.

He added that political stability is also a prerequisite to economic development, citing that many countries have gained a place in the economies of the world by ensuring political stability and sustainable policies. “The government should take viable steps for effective representation of Pakistan in international exhibitions like 'Domotex' so that the aspirants can participate in the exhibitions,” he maintained.

Usman Ashraf said that Pakistan would have to increase its exports to attain the economic targets to fulfill the needs of huge population.

“In the past, Pakistan's handwoven carpets industry has played a key role in achieving exports, but today the industry is suffering from unfavorable conditions and the government should provide facilities to the manufacturers and exporters in such a way as to reduce our cost of production, and support should also be given at government level for effective marketing,” he added.

Usman Ashraf said that the government should ensure representation of Pakistan in international exhibitions like "Domotex" so that the difficulties of those who wish to participate can be reduced. The intending local exporters and businessmen should be provided with all due facilities because unnecessary conditions are imposed regarding participation in international exhibitions due to which Pakistan will not be represented in these exhibitions in the way that it should be for increasing exports, he argued.

PCMEA Vice Chairman suggested the government to explore new global markets and latest trends, besides taking steps to create facilities for the exporters. He asserted, “Commercial attachés which are performing duties in Pakistani embassies abroad should be given the task in this regard.”

