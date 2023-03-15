UrduPoint.com

SVB Caretaker Urges Depositors To Come Back

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2023 | 07:30 PM

SVB caretaker urges depositors to come back

The head of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, created by US regulators to succeed Silicon Valley Bank after it collapsed, on Tuesday urged fleeing depositors to return with their money, as large banks see an influx of funds

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ):The head of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, created by US regulators to succeed Silicon Valley Bank after it collapsed, on Tuesday urged fleeing depositors to return with their money, as large banks see an influx of funds.

Silicon Valley Bank -- a key lender to startups across the United States since the 1980s -- collapsed after a sudden run on deposits, prompting regulators to seize control Friday.

"The number one thing you can do to support the future of this institution is to help us rebuild our deposit base," chief executive Tim Mayopoulos said in a statement, "both by leaving deposits with Silicon Valley Bridge Bank and transferring back deposits that left over the last several days.

He added: "We are doing everything we can to rebuild, win back your confidence, and continue supporting the innovation economy." The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has said it will cover all SVB depositors, including beyond the usual cap of $250,000 for FDIC protection.

"We are making new loans and fully honoring existing credit facilities," Mayopoulos said.

SVB's failure on Friday, the largest US bank failure since 2008, was preceded on Wednesday by the liquidation of Silvergate Bank, a small regional institution favored by the cryptocurrency community.

On Sunday, authorities also forced Signature Bank, the nation's 21st largest bank, to close.

Larger banks including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America have since seen an influx of customers, according to two sources close to the industry.

One added that while the larger institutions are not actively pursuing leads from the closed banks, they are accepting their deposits, which is a large sum.

Clients from small and medium-sized banks have also probably transferred all or part of their funds "into major players, that people think there is no way the government will let go down," said analyst Alexander Yokum, a regional banking specialist at CFRA.

The extent of the transfers will probably only be known when banks publish their quarterly results beginning in April, or if they publish an interim report before then, Yokum said.

In a note, S&P Global Ratings said it has "not seen evidence that the unmanageable deposit outflows experienced at a few banks have widely spread" to others.

In a joint statement on Sunday, the US Federal Reserve, the FDIC and the Treasury Department said SVB depositors would have access to "all of their money" starting Monday.

The Fed also announced it would make extra funding available to banks to help them meet the needs of depositors, which would include withdrawals.

S&P said it believes that the Federal Reserve measures "have equipped banks with additional liquidity sources if needed and probably also lowered the odds that confidence-sensitivity issues become relevant for a large number of banks."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank United States Cryptocurrency Money April Sunday All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans decide to bat first agai ..

HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans decide to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US vow to advance transition to renewabl ..

Pakistan, US vow to advance transition to renewable energy

1 hour ago
 SME sector has $40 bln exports potential: Minister ..

SME sector has $40 bln exports potential: Minister for Planning, Development and ..

39 minutes ago
 KFUEIT, GIKI sign MoU for joint academic, research ..

KFUEIT, GIKI sign MoU for joint academic, research activities

39 minutes ago
 EU Unaware of Any Israeli Entry Ban Against Borrel ..

EU Unaware of Any Israeli Entry Ban Against Borrell - Spokesman

39 minutes ago
 PDMA put civic agencies on alert after rain foreca ..

PDMA put civic agencies on alert after rain forecast

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.