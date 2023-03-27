UrduPoint.com

SVB Loans, Deposits Sold To First Citizens Bank: US Banking Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2023 | 07:08 PM

SVB loans, deposits sold to First Citizens Bank: US banking agency

First Citizens Bank will buy "all the deposits and loans" of Silicon Valley Bank, after it went bankrupt at the beginning of March, a US banking agency said Sunday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ):First Citizens Bank will buy "all the deposits and loans" of Silicon Valley Bank, after it went bankrupt at the beginning of March, a US banking agency said Sunday.

The transaction covers $119 billion in deposits and $72 billion in assets, and "SVB's 17 branches will open as First Citizens" on Monday, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said.

Depositors of SVB will "automatically become depositors of First Citizens Bank", added the FDIC, which will continue to insure deposits.

SVB -- the United States' 16th biggest bank by assets and a key lender to startups in the country since the 1980s -- collapsed after a sudden run on deposits, prompting regulators to seize control.

Along with the FDIC, the United States Treasury and Federal Reserve had set out plans to ensure SVB customers would be able to access their deposits, while the Fed introduced a new lending tool for banks in an effort to prevent a repeat of SVB's quick demise.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Buy United States March Sunday All Billion

Recent Stories

Ukraine Receives 18 German Leopard 2 Tanks - Repor ..

Ukraine Receives 18 German Leopard 2 Tanks - Reports

57 seconds ago
 Maryam Nawaz likes â€˜fruit chartâ€™,Â  â€˜dahi bh ..

Maryam Nawaz likes â€˜fruit chartâ€™,Â  â€˜dahi bhallayâ€™ the most in Iftari

7 minutes ago
 Canada Allocates $5.8Mln in Disaster Assistance to ..

Canada Allocates $5.8Mln in Disaster Assistance to Malawi, Mozambique - Global A ..

2 minutes ago
 French Parliament to Debate Bill on Influencer Act ..

French Parliament to Debate Bill on Influencer Activities on Social Media on Tue ..

2 minutes ago
 Georgian Prime Minister Calls Saakashvili's Award ..

Georgian Prime Minister Calls Saakashvili's Award for Human Rights Insult to Geo ..

2 minutes ago
 Moldovan Prime Minister, US Trade Official Discuss ..

Moldovan Prime Minister, US Trade Official Discuss Ways to Boost Bilateral Trade

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.