SW China's Yunnan Sees Rising New Energy Power Generation
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2024 | 12:30 PM
KUNMING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) New energy power generation in southwest China's Yunnan Province totaled 41 billion kWh in 2023, up 56 percent year on year, according to the Yunnan branch of the China Southern Power Grid.
The new energy power utilization rate in the province reached 99.
78 percent last year, said the company.
Currently, Yunnan's total installed capacity of new energy amounts to 35.9 million kilowatts, accounting for nearly 30 percent of the total.
To pursue high-quality and green growth, China has announced that it will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.
