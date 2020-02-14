Swaziland to have honorary consulate in Pakistan soon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Prince Thumbu Muzi Dlamini, son-in-law of Nelson Mandela, has said that an honorary consulate of Swaziland is going to be set up in Islamabad very soon.

He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday while Senator of Swazilan Parliament Magudvulela and LCCI body were also present.

Prince Dlamini said that there was dire need to enhance trade volume between Pakistan and the South Africa, adding that infrastructural development in Pakistan was very much impressive and Pakistani companies could avail huge opportunities in Swaziland.

He said that governments of both countries should take immediately start direct flights to facilitate the business community.

Senator of Swaziland Parliament Magudvulela said that there was a need to enhance trade between Pakistan and Swaziland.

He said that Swaziland had a majority of Muslim community and the people had unique culture, adding that there should be exchange of cultural activities between the two countries.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that the Chamber had always shown interest in developing close relations with Swaziland. He said that Swaziland was a landlocked country and Pakistan had a wide range of export items to cater to needs of its market. He said that there is a tremendous potential for Swaziland to import textile items, leather goods, food products (especially rice & meat), sports goods and light engineering equipment, etc. from Pakistan.