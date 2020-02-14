UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swaziland To Have Honorary Consulate In Pakistan Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:40 PM

Swaziland to have honorary consulate in Pakistan soon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Prince Thumbu Muzi Dlamini, son-in-law of Nelson Mandela, has said that an honorary consulate of Swaziland is going to be set up in Islamabad very soon.

He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday while Senator of Swazilan Parliament Magudvulela and LCCI body were also present.

Prince Dlamini said that there was dire need to enhance trade volume between Pakistan and the South Africa, adding that infrastructural development in Pakistan was very much impressive and Pakistani companies could avail huge opportunities in Swaziland.

He said that governments of both countries should take immediately start direct flights to facilitate the business community.

Senator of Swaziland Parliament Magudvulela said that there was a need to enhance trade between Pakistan and Swaziland.

He said that Swaziland had a majority of Muslim community and the people had unique culture, adding that there should be exchange of cultural activities between the two countries.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that the Chamber had always shown interest in developing close relations with Swaziland. He said that Swaziland was a landlocked country and Pakistan had a wide range of export items to cater to needs of its market. He said that there is a tremendous potential for Swaziland to import textile items, leather goods, food products (especially rice & meat), sports goods and light engineering equipment, etc. from Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Sports Exchange Import Business Nelson Mandela Parliament South Africa Swaziland Chamber Market Textile Muslim From Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 18 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

55 seconds ago

Govt confronting with country's mafia: Spokesperso ..

57 seconds ago

Terror creating Jackal's corpse found near Trail-5 ..

58 seconds ago

VC UET given additional charge as VC Shuhada-APS U ..

1 minute ago

South Africa delay Pakistan tour due to player wor ..

28 minutes ago

Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) sig ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.