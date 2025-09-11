SWCCI, Arfa Karim Institute ink MoU to empower women entrepreneurs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI) and Arfa Karim Institute on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to empower women entrepreneurs.

According to a spokesperson, SWCCI President Sumaira Hurraira, Founder Senior Vice President Sadia Kamal, and Founder Vice President Tanzila Riaz attended the meeting.

The SWCCI president said that the partnership aims to empower women entrepreneurs and promote economic growth in the region, adding that the two organizations discussed potential collaborations for an upcoming exhibition in November focused on women development.

Representatives from Arfa Karim Institute shared their expertise and resources, while the Sargodha Women Chamber team explored ways to leverage this partnership for the benefit of their members.

The partnership aligns with the Sargodha Women Chamber's mission to empower women and contribute to the overall development and prosperity of the Sargodha region.