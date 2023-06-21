Swedbank Latvia Agrees to Pay $3.4Mln to Settle Russia Sanctions Violations - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Swedbank Latvia has agreed to pay $3.43 million to settle violations related to sanctions imposed on Russia, the US Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

"Swedbank Latvia has agreed to remit $3,430,900 to settle its potential civil liability for 386 apparent violations of OFAC's (Office of Foreign Assets Control) Crimea sanctions," the statement said.

In 2015 and 2016, a customer of Swedbank Latvia, which is a subsidiary of Stockholm-based Swedbank AB, used its e-banking platform from an internet protocol address in Crimea. This customer sent payments to persons in Crimea though US correspondent banks, the statement said.

The OFAC noted that Swedbank Latvia's violations were not voluntarily self-disclosed and were non-egregious, the statement said.

Crimea rejoined Russia after holding a referendum in March 2014, which came after a Western-supported coup d'etat took place in Ukraine. The United States and other Western countries imposed sanctions against those doing business with Crimea.

Moscow has repeatedly said that the residents of Crimea voted democratically and in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter to reunite with Russia. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Crimean issue is closed.