UrduPoint.com

Swedbank Latvia Agrees To Pay $3.4Mln To Settle Russia Sanctions Violations - Treasury

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Swedbank Latvia Agrees to Pay $3.4Mln to Settle Russia Sanctions Violations - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Swedbank Latvia has agreed to pay $3.43 million to settle violations related to sanctions imposed on Russia, the US Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

"Swedbank Latvia has agreed to remit $3,430,900 to settle its potential civil liability for 386 apparent violations of OFAC's (Office of Foreign Assets Control) Crimea sanctions," the statement said.

In 2015 and 2016, a customer of Swedbank Latvia, which is a subsidiary of Stockholm-based Swedbank AB, used its e-banking platform from an internet protocol address in Crimea. This customer sent payments to persons in Crimea though US correspondent banks, the statement said.

The OFAC noted that Swedbank Latvia's violations were not voluntarily self-disclosed and were non-egregious, the statement said.

Crimea rejoined Russia after holding a referendum in March 2014, which came after a Western-supported coup d'etat took place in Ukraine. The United States and other Western countries imposed sanctions against those doing business with Crimea.

Moscow has repeatedly said that the residents of Crimea voted democratically and in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter to reunite with Russia. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Crimean issue is closed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Internet United Nations Business Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin United States Latvia March 2016 2015 From Million

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Confident That Military-to-Military ..

Pentagon Says Confident That Military-to-Military Communications With China to R ..

14 minutes ago
 US DoJ Says Examining Bank Merger Policy to Protec ..

US DoJ Says Examining Bank Merger Policy to Protect Consumers After Industry Tur ..

14 minutes ago
 Governor urges UNHCR to provide facilities to loca ..

Governor urges UNHCR to provide facilities to local populations affected by refu ..

14 minutes ago
 Alcaraz survives Queen's scare, Murray's winning s ..

Alcaraz survives Queen's scare, Murray's winning streak ends

14 minutes ago
 Manchester City producing best football and talent ..

Manchester City producing best football and talent in England, says Chairman

21 minutes ago
 Two drug smugglers held

Two drug smugglers held

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.