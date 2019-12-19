UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden Exits Negative Interest Rates After Five Years

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 02:47 PM

Sweden exits negative interest rates after five years

Sweden's central bank, the Riksbank, announced Thursday it was raising its main interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to zero percent, after nearly five years of negative interest rates

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ):Sweden's central bank, the Riksbank, announced Thursday it was raising its main interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to zero percent, after nearly five years of negative interest rates.

The Riksbank said in a statement that given that inflation was near its target of two percent, and was likely to stay that way, it had decided to raise the main interest rate, the "repo rate", to zero percent.

In early 2015 the Riksbank, which is the world's oldest central bank, lowered its guiding interest rate to -0.10 percent for the first time in history and it has remained in negative territory since.

A number of central banks have adopted negative interest rates, which means in practice that commercial banks are charged for holding reserves at the central bank, in order to encourage lending to the real economy to boost sluggish economies and ward off the threat of dangerous deflation.

The Riksbank added that "the repo rate is expected to remain at zero percent in the coming years" and that it would maintain an expansive monetary policy and continue purchasing government bonds.

On Thursday, two of the bank's six governors objected to the decision to raise the rate, citing concerns over inflation in the long term.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bank 2015 Government

Recent Stories

Man killed,wife injured in Multan

4 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

4 minutes ago

High treason case: Justice Nazar Akbar acquits for ..

20 minutes ago

Meteorologists Predict Earth's Series of Warmest Y ..

4 minutes ago

Campaign for boycott of Indian products launched a ..

4 minutes ago

First Soyuz Launch of 2020 From Kourou Scheduled f ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.